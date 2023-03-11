Clearer Saturday ahead, wind remains

The storm system that arrived in Southern California yesterday ushered in light rain in areas to our west and spotty showers on the valley floor. This is a warmer system which brought up some concerns about potential snowmelt and runoff in our local mountain communities that were recently hard hit with heavy snow.

A Flood Watch was issued for the mountains until 6 a.m. Saturday in anticipation of this issue. At this time, The First Alert Weather Team has not received any notice about flooding in mountain communities seeing that rainfall totals have remained fairly light overall. Light rain to our west and local spotty showers remain until this afternoon when the storm begins to clear out.

Wind has been a big concern with this system, namely for the mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass and the Northern Coachella Valley, which is why a Wind Advisory was issued for these areas until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Winds have weakened in these areas for now. Gusts will strengthen this evening, leading to much windier conditions by tonight.

Our warming trend continues as temperatures rise into the upper 70s and 80s by Monday. Temperatures will drop slightly by Tuesday as another storm system nears which could bring more rain and wind to the valley.