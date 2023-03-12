Breezy and mild now, more rain later

Sunday temperatures have reached into the 80s for some valley cities. Increasing onshore winds will help us cool down this evening. Winds will remain breezy for the first half of this upcoming week.

Monday is set to remain dry and mild. Daytime temperatures rise back toward the 80s with a mild evening to follow.

The next storm system is set to arrive by late afternoon on Tuesday. More rain is expected to move into our area from farther to the west, resulting in increased chances for showers locally. Rain stays in the forecast until early Wednesday afternoon. Under a half inch of overall rainfall accumulation is expected for the valley. Snow levels will drop from 9000 ft. to around 6000 ft. by Wednesday.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. until Wednesday at noon for incoming rain. Drier, calmer conditions are expected to wrap up the week with temperatures returning to the mid 70s.