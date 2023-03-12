Windy day ahead, rain chances increase next week

Rain from the last storm system has cleared out, leaving us with drier and sunnier conditions to close out the weekend.

Though the storm system has cleared, stronger winds remain a factor today through the beginning of next week. Conditions will be especially gusty in wind prone areas where windblown dust could create difficult driving conditions. Sustained winds between 30-40 mph and strong gusts up to 65 mph are expected until conditions briefly begin to weaken this morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the San Gorgonio Pass until 8 a.m. this morning due to these stronger winds which are expected to rebound by this evening.

Though breezy conditions will carry over into Monday, temperatures will remain in the low 80s. Temperatures will begin to drop by the middle of next week with the arrival of the next storm system which will bring more chances for rain and high elevation mountain snow. Warmer and drier conditions are expected to return by the end of next week.

Stay with News Channel 3 and The First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates.