First Alert Weather Alert Day: Breezy and dry for now, more rain on the way

Conditions have remained dry and mild today with temperatures reaching the low 80s in most areas in the valley. These warmer temperatures may feel a tad cooler due to today's breezier conditions. Conditions will remain breezy through the first part of this week, namely in wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass.

More active weather is on the way by Tuesday as the next storm system moves in. This Pacific storm system will bring heavier rain to our west and spotty showers locally overnight Tuesday. More widespread rain expected by the late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to reach under a half inch in the valley by Wednesday afternoon as the storm begins to clear out.

This system will also bring more snow to our local mountains, with snow levels expected to drop to 9000 ft. by Tuesday and 6000 ft. by Wednesday.

Conditions are likely to clear and dry out by Thursday. As the storm system departs, we will begin to see our daytime high temperatures recover into the mid-70s.