St. Patrick’s Day brings sunshine but more rain on the way

A ridge of high pressure will help keep things sunny and mild through the weekend, but there are changes coming early next week.

This afternoon we'll enjoy mostly sunny conditions with highs near 75.

Tomorrow looks equally pleasant but we're likely to see some high thin clouds moving in.

By Sunday, more clouds and some coastal showers. This will lead to a chance of showers develop here late Monday into Tuesday.

Showers may linger into Wednesday before skies clear up. Happy Saint Patrick's Day! Celebrate safely!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

