Mild and calm weekend, changes on the way

Temperatures will remain in the mid-70s in most areas of the valley today, which is below our seasonal average (81°). Passing clouds will remain overhead but there will be plenty of sunshine this Saturday. It's a great time to head outdoors to enjoy these mild and comfortable conditions as The First Alert Weather Team is tracking changes ahead.

Cooler temperatures and heavier cloud cover is expected by Sunday as another storm system moves into California. This system will bring wet weather to Northern and Central California first before we begin to see light showers to our west and over our local mountains by Monday.

Widespread rain is expected to reach the valley floor by Tuesday morning. A First Alert Weather Alert has been called ahead of the storm as the team continues to track rain and stronger winds that could create difficult travel conditions and lead to more flooding.

Lingering showers are possible into Wednesday before conditions begin to dry out for the latter half of the work week. As the storm clears, temperatures will begin to slowly climb into the upper 60s by the weekend.

