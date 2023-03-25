Cool and quiet weekend, another storm system brews

Sunday's conditions will stay consistent with the weekend. Seasonably cool temperatures and light onshore winds stick around into the start of next week. 70s remain for daytime highs, far below the typical 80s we usually see in late March.

While conditions remain quiet for now, the next storm system is set to arrive by the middle of next week. Locally, we can expect winds to increase starting Tuesday. There is currently a slight chance for showers in the valley with more rain possible for areas west of the mountains. Snow levels are expected to drop as low as 4000 ft. currently.

Temperatures fall to the 60s with the next storm system but recover to the mid to upper 70s by next weekend. Overnight lows stay in the 40s and 50s.