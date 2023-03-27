Mild today but a weak storm arrives Wednesday

Clear and mild today with some gusty offshore winds in the Inland Empire and Coastal areas thanks to a large area of high pressure.

Because of those offshore winds, a Wind Advisory is in effect for some areas West of the Valley.

A weak storm system moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday, enhancing onshore flow. A small chance of showers exists for SoCal, but in Northern California this storm will bring significant rainfall.

Rainfall here will be minimal, and occur mostly overnight Wednesday.

Highs will be mild today and tomorrow, but we cool off midweek with the arrival of that cold front. Mild conditions return by the weekend.