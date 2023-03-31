Mild warming trend ahead this weekend

Skies have remained mostly clear as the storm system that brought cloudy and windy conditions to the valley continues to depart. Temperatures have remained in the low 70s today but a warming trend is on the way for the weekend!

A ridge of high pressure building over the Western U.S. will push temperatures into the low 80s and keep conditions dry this weekend. While we will not quite reach our seasonal average for this time of year (84°), it is a great time to enjoy this brief warm-up as cooler temperatures are on the way by the beginning of next week.

Another cold storm system will move into California late Sunday into Monday which is set to bring cooler temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s. The First Alert Weather Team is also tracking gusty westerly winds for Monday, namely in wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass. Light rain is possible but wind seems to be the main attraction for this upcoming system for now.