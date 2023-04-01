Calm and warm weekend, cooler and windier conditions ahead

It's a great weekend to step outside to enjoy the mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions! A ridge of high pressure has propelled temperatures into the low 80s this weekend which is fairly close to our seasonal average of 84°.

This ridge of high pressure is also keeping conditions dry as winds remain light on the valley floor. This mild weather pattern will shift by late Sunday night as a low-pressure system moves over the Pacific Northwest.

Winds are expected to pick up late Sunday into Monday as the trough of low-pressure digs deeper into the Southland. Gusty conditions are expected by Monday, with sustained winds between 35-45 MPH and peak gusts over 65 MPH. The strongest wind gusts are expected to occur Monday afternoon into the evening.

Due to these gusty conditions, The National Weather Service has called a High Wind Watch from 5 a.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley, extending out to the San Gorgonio Pass and San Bernardino mountains. During this period, strong winds could damage trees and unsecured objects and cause difficult driving conditions due to low visibility caused by blowing dust and sand.

This incoming storm system will also bring the chance for light rain, primarily for areas west of the valley and mountain communities. At this time, very little rain accumulation is expected, a few hundredths of an inch if any.

Prepare for a cool start to the week as this incoming system will make temperatures sink into the upper 60s and low 70s. As the system begins to clear out, temperatures will slowly climb back into the upper 70s by the latter half of next week.

Stay with The First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates.