Calm conditions for now, windier by tomorrow

Calm and mild conditions will continue today before winds begin to pick up tonight. Wind speeds are expected to increase late Sunday into Monday with the arrival of a low pressure system.

Wind is the main factor with this incoming cold system, with sustained winds ranging between 35-45 mph and peak gusts that could reach well over 65 mph in wind prone areas. The strongest winds are expected after 2 p.m. Monday into the evening hours. Stronger winds will linger into early Tuesday morning.

Due to these gusty conditions, The National Weather Service has called a High Wind Warning beginning late Sunday until 5 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley, Riverside County mountains, San Bernardino County mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass. During this time, strong winds could damage trees and unsecured objects and create difficult driving conditions due to blowing dust and sand.

Light, scattered showers are also possible with this system but any rain activity is expected to stay west of the valley over mountain areas.

Prepare for a cooler start to the work week as temperatures dip 10-15° below average. As the cold system begins to clear out by Tuesday, we will see temperatures slowly begin to recover back into the 80s-just in time for next weekend!

