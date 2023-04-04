Skip to Content
Breezy for now, warmer temperatures on the way

Winds have weakened following Monday's gusty conditions. Here are the peak wind gusts as of midnight last night:

  • Whitewater - 73 mph
  • Desert Hot Springs - 66 mph
  • Palm Springs - 61 mph
  • Cabazon - 54 mph
  • Cathedral City - 51 mph
  • Palm Desert - 48 mph
  • Thermal - 36 mph

Tuesday's temperatures are much cooler following Monday's cooler onshore winds. Temperatures will likely only make it into the upper 60s and low 70s for daytime high temperatures. An average high for today is 84°, making today's temperatures 10-15° below normal for this time of year.

High pressure will increase over the next several days, boosting temperatures above seasonable averages into the 90s by the weekend and the start of next week. Overnight low temperatures will also rise from the 40s to the upper 60s. Dry conditions will over the extended forecast period.

