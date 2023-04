Winds are settling down nicely this morning as a frontal zone moves farther East.

Some chilly air remains in place this morning, and there is a Frost Advisory in effect for much of the Inland Empire until 8 this morning.

A Windblown Dust Advisory is also in place until 10 a.m. thanks to those gusty winds of yesterday.

Over the next few days our highs will climb dramatically, taking us from the 70s to the 90s so get set for the warmer conditions to come!