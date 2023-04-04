Cooler temperatures for now, warming trend ahead

Winds are considerably lighter today following Monday's strong onshore winds. Cooler air ushered in by the gusty winds have made temperatures dip 10-15° below our seasonal average of 84° today.

The low pressure system that brought on Monday's strong winds and cooler temperatures will be replaced by a high pressure system by the middle of the week. This high pressure system will keep conditions dry for the remainder of this week and boost temperatures.

A gradual warming trend will occur through this weekend with the arrival of the high pressure system. A weak low pressure system arriving overnight Thursday will slow the warming trend on Friday before temperatures eventually reach the 90s this weekend!