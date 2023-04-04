Skip to Content
Cooler temperatures for now, warming trend ahead

Winds are considerably lighter today following Monday's strong onshore winds. Cooler air ushered in by the gusty winds have made temperatures dip 10-15° below our seasonal average of 84° today.

The low pressure system that brought on Monday's strong winds and cooler temperatures will be replaced by a high pressure system by the middle of the week. This high pressure system will keep conditions dry for the remainder of this week and boost temperatures.

A gradual warming trend will occur through this weekend with the arrival of the high pressure system. A weak low pressure system arriving overnight Thursday will slow the warming trend on Friday before temperatures eventually reach the 90s this weekend!

