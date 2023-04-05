Skip to Content
Updated
today at 4:02 PM
Published 3:00 PM

Warming trend through this weekend

A ridge of building high pressure will push temperatures upwards through this weekend. Temperatures are expected to be 5° warmer by Thursday as conditions remain mostly sunny and dry.

A passing low pressure system arriving late Thursday will lead to a brief pause in the warming trend on Friday. This system is also set to bring heavier cloud cover and breezier winds to close out the work week.

Calmer and warmer conditions are expected by Saturday as the warmer trend continues. We are still on track to reach the 90s by this weekend through the early part of next week!

Tatum Larsen

