Warming up for the weekend

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to boost temperatures through this weekend. Today, daytime high temperatures rose into the upper 70s, which is closer to our seasonal average of 84°.

A weak low pressure system arriving tonight will bring heavier cloud cover and breezier west winds to the valley by Friday which may make temperatures feel a tad cooler.

Temperatures are still on track to reach the 90s by Easter Sunday. Temperatures will stay suspended in the 90s through the early part of next week.

Another low pressure system arriving by the middle of next week is expected to bring cooler temperatures, gustier winds, cloudier conditions and the slight chance for precipitation.

