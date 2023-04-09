Rising temperatures to start the week

Easter Sunday has seen temperatures in the 90s across the valley. Tonight, we'll see temperatures drop to the low 80s as the sun sets, with calm and dry conditions continuing through the evening.

Warmer temperatures in the upper 90s are expected for Monday and Tuesday. While this won't be record breaking heat for this time of year, it is 10-15° above the average temperature.

Warm days cool quickly with the arrival of low pressure by the middle of the week. Winds will strengthen Wednesday evening, getting gusty by Thursday. Temperatures respond by dropping as low as the 70s for daytime highs but already look to rebound to the 90s by Sunday.