Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 2:59 PM

Rising temperatures to start the week

KESQ

Easter Sunday has seen temperatures in the 90s across the valley. Tonight, we'll see temperatures drop to the low 80s as the sun sets, with calm and dry conditions continuing through the evening.

Warmer temperatures in the upper 90s are expected for Monday and Tuesday. While this won't be record breaking heat for this time of year, it is 10-15° above the average temperature.

Warm days cool quickly with the arrival of low pressure by the middle of the week. Winds will strengthen Wednesday evening, getting gusty by Thursday. Temperatures respond by dropping as low as the 70s for daytime highs but already look to rebound to the 90s by Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content