Warm weekend continues, cooler and windier next week

A warming trend is set to continue today and last into the early part of next week. It may be best to get a head start on your Easter festivities earlier on in the day as temperatures are expected to hop into the 90s! Besides the heat, it is set to be a fairly mild day in the desert with mostly clear skies and dry conditions.

Changes are ahead by the middle of next week when another trough of low pressure arrives. This system is set to bring gustier winds that will last through Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s and 80s due to the cooler air ushered in by the gusty winds. At this time, calmer and warmer conditions are expected to return by the end of next week.