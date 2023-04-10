A hot start to the work week

Highs topped out at 95 on Sunday and we'll be even hotter today, getting very close to the 100 degree mark for the first time this year.

The ridge of high pressure in place will keep the heat on for the next couple of days before an approaching front brings midweek relief.

With these hotter than normal days, remember our usual heat precautions:

Highs drop back into the upper 70s by Thursday, but only briefly. We'll see closer-to-normal temperatures through the end of the week.