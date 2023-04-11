Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 6:13 AM
Published 5:32 AM

Expect another warm day before winds cool us down

We hit 100 degrees yesterday for the first time since October! We'll be back in the upper 90s this afternoon.

The ridge of high pressure that brought us the heat is beginning to break down and migrate Eastward. With that, a series of weak troughs will push closer to Southern California, increasing winds and cooling us down a bit.

You'll notice gustier conditions beginning tonight and lasting into Thursday.

Highs will drop into the 80s by tomorrow, and linger there through the remainder of the week.

Into the weekend, we'll see the return of the 90s, but should avoid triple digits.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content