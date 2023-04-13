Gusty start to the day

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11 this morning, and it will remain breezy through most of the day.

Along with the windy conditions, some cooler temps are dropping into the region thanks to a shift in the Jetstream.

At the surface, a weak front is just North of the Valley, enhancing winds.

Winds will gradually decrease throughout the afternoon.

This will keep highs in the upper 70s for most Valley residents today.

As we enter the first weekend of the Coachella festival, highs will warm up through the weekend, but only into the lower 90s.