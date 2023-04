A front continues to provide some gusty winds this morning, but those winds will gradually ramp down throughout the day.

Winds are expected to be in much calmer by later this afternoon.

With the easing of the winds, air quality is starting to improve.

Highs today will remain cooler than normal, near the 80s degree mark.

Into the weekend we'll see highs approaching the middle 90s, so be prepared for the warmer temps!