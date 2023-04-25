Prepare for the return of triple digits

A weak front is moving out, with high pressure moving in over the next few days. That will increase temps significantly heading into the weekend.

We topped out at 97 yesterday and today will be quite similar.

Over the course of the week, highs climb back into the triple digits for only the second time this year, but this will be a more prolonged period of heat.

Highs will remain in the lower 100s through the weekend before sliding back into the 90s next week.