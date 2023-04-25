Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 5:36 AM

Prepare for the return of triple digits

KESQ

A weak front is moving out, with high pressure moving in over the next few days. That will increase temps significantly heading into the weekend.

We topped out at 97 yesterday and today will be quite similar.

Over the course of the week, highs climb back into the triple digits for only the second time this year, but this will be a more prolonged period of heat.

Highs will remain in the lower 100s through the weekend before sliding back into the 90s next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content