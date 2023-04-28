Hotter than normal through the weekend

As we've been reporting all week, a ridge of high pressure will keep our temperatures about 15 degrees above average all weekend long.

Highs today will likely beat yesterday's 103 reading.

Please take the heat seriously, this is the hottest stretch of days we've seen so far this year.

The Jetstream will remain far to our North allowing those hotter temperatures to prevail.

Next week, breezy condition will usher in cooler conditions as soon as Monday afternoon.