Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 6:09 AM

Hotter than normal through the weekend

As we've been reporting all week, a ridge of high pressure will keep our temperatures about 15 degrees above average all weekend long.

Highs today will likely beat yesterday's 103 reading.

Please take the heat seriously, this is the hottest stretch of days we've seen so far this year.

The Jetstream will remain far to our North allowing those hotter temperatures to prevail.

Next week, breezy condition will usher in cooler conditions as soon as Monday afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content