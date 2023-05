After strong gusty winds yesterday, breezy conditions continue today along with cooler than normal temps.

The area of low pressure will linger through much of the week, wind speeds will be lower than yesterday, but still breezy.

That low pressure system drop farther South through the week, which will keep highs 10-15 degrees colder than normal all week long.

We'll enjoy highs in the 70s until the weekend when temps return to near-normal.