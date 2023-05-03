Skip to Content
today at 6:53 AM
Breezy and cooler conditions prevail

A cut-off low pressure system is slowing crawling southward along the coast, and it's keeping things cooler and breezy today.

That cool air will be most noticeable tomorrow, with the coolest highs of the week expected. We'll hover in the mid 70s.

Winds are breezy around the Valley, but particularly along the I-10 Freeway corridor.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 p.m. tomorrow for the Mountains and San Gorgonio pass as that low draws closer.

We hit 80 yesterday, and highs will be similar this afternoon.

In the weekend, temperatures begin warming up, and we'll be much closer to seasonal normals by the beginning of next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

