Seasonable for now, hotter days ahead

A strengthening ridge of high pressure has calmed winds significantly and boosted temperatures today.

Conditions are staying seasonable today as temperatures remain in the low 90s but triple digit heat is ahead.

Temperatures will rise into the low 100s this weekend as high pressure continues to build.

If you are staying in the local area this weekend, be sure to follow heat safety precautions.

Temperatures will stay in the low 100s until the middle of next week when monsoon moisture enters the forecast. Along with cooler temperatures, this monsoon moisture surge could bring a chance of showers to the region.

