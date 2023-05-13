Skip to Content
Breezy Saturday, increasing moisture ahead

Another breezy evening will help the Coachella Valley cool off after triple-digit heat. Expect gusty conditions along the I-10 corridor this evening.

Winds are expected to weaken over the next few days as we prepare for an influx of humidity by the middle of the week. Moisture pushes in from the east by Wednesday, making for possibly muggy conditions. Chances for pop up thunderstorms will also increase, though the likelihood of seeing any locally remains to be determined.

Additional moisture will bring temperatures down by a few degrees by the end of the week. We'll continue to ride the line between upper 90s and triple digits into the weekend. Overnight lows will remain comfortable in the 70s.

Kelley Moody

