Triple digit heat continues this weekend

Expect a hot start to the weekend as temperatures rise into the triple digits once again.

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures suspended in the low 100s this weekend, which is about 10° above our seasonal average.

Whether you're heading out to the White Party in Palm Springs or just enjoying time outdoors this weekend, be sure to practice heat safety precautions.

Breezy conditions which are set to last through this evening may serve as some relief from the heat.

Triple digit heat will remain through the early part of next week as monsoon moisture joins the forecast. This early surge of monsoon moisture will lead to a dip in temperatures and showers over our local mountains by Tuesday.

