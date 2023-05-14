Staying warm and dry for now, more moisture ahead

Expect a warm Mother's Day as high pressure sends temperatures into the triple digits once again.

Conditions will remain breezy, namely along the I-10 corridor, and dry which may serve as some relief from the heat.

Temperatures will stay in the low 100s through the early part of the work week until more moisture pushes in from the east.

Moisture does not usually become a factor until the late summer months, so this incoming influx is atypical for the valley. A midweek cool down and increased humidity is expected due to this early surge of moisture.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible as well due to the heat and additional moisture.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the possibility, location and timing of any local thunderstorm activity in the coming days.