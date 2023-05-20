Skip to Content
Humid weekend, drier next week

We actually got a little bit of rain from thunderstorms moving across the region overnight last night, in the early morning hours as Doppler Radar demonstrates.

Today, dew points and relatively humidity remain elevated, making things less comfortable for your weekend, and creating the chance for more storms later today.

Moisture continues to flow in circulating around an area of low pressure over Northern Baja.

If you're planning outdoor activities, sooner is better as we'll again be near triple digits for highs later this afternoon.

Into next week, we actually dry out a bit and cool off, closer to seasonal normals for the latter part of next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

