Staying humid today, drier conditions ahead

Slightly above average temperatures and additional moisture elevates the chance for isolated thunderstorms once again today. However, any thunderstorm activity will likely be limited to isolated cells over the High Desert and area mountains through Monday.

Staying hydrated will remain an important factor today as temperatures rise near the low 100s as extra moisture sticks around.

Changes are ahead by Tuesday with the arrival of a long wave trough. This low pressure trough is likely to usher in stronger winds which will bring cooler and drier conditions.

Temperatures are expected to sink into the low to mid 90s by the middle of the work week.

