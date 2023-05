A long wave of low pressure will usher in stronger winds by this evening. Strongest winds will occur along the I-10 corridor heading West.

Winds are expected to weaken by tomorrow as cooler and drier conditions remain.

Temperatures will sink into the 90s by tomorrow and are set to last through Memorial Day weekend.

Conditions will remain comfortable for Memorial Day as dry conditions persist and temperatures remain 5-10 ° below the seasonal average.