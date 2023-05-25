Gusty winds help keep temps in check

Today expect winds speeds near the I-10 to reach 35mph off and on throughout the day and into early tomorrow.

A weak trough moving through will keep those winds in play, but also keep daytime highs below average into the Memorial Day Weekend.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. today until 7 a.m. tomorrow for areas South of the Salton Sea in Imperial County, but that advisory doesn't include the Coachella Valley.

Those nice cooler temps linger into the weekend.

We'll be closer to average for Sunday and Memorial Day, but highs remain below triple digits well into next week.