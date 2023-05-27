Windy and warm start to Memorial Day weekend

Gusty west winds are set to continue today due to a trough of low pressure. Winds will be felt across the valley but will be especially gusty along the I-10 corridor.

Winds will weaken slightly Saturday morning but will begin to strengthen again by the evening hours. Saturday evening's winds will be a touch lighter as the trough of low pressure continues to move North, away from the valley.

The trough of low pressure has led to a nice set up for Memorial Day weekend as conditions stay comfortable and dry. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 90s throughout the weekend as humidity stays low; it'll be great to spend time outdoors if you don't mind a little wind!