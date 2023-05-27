Skip to Content
Weather

Windy and warm start to Memorial Day weekend

KESQ
By
Published 3:11 AM

Gusty west winds are set to continue today due to a trough of low pressure. Winds will be felt across the valley but will be especially gusty along the I-10 corridor.

Winds will weaken slightly Saturday morning but will begin to strengthen again by the evening hours. Saturday evening's winds will be a touch lighter as the trough of low pressure continues to move North, away from the valley.

The trough of low pressure has led to a nice set up for Memorial Day weekend as conditions stay comfortable and dry. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 90s throughout the weekend as humidity stays low; it'll be great to spend time outdoors if you don't mind a little wind!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content