Wind remains for Memorial Day

Conditions will take on a similar pattern to yesterday's as wind lighten up this morning and strengthen by this evening.

If you have any Memorial Day plans this evening, it is best to anticipate some wind with sustained gusts between 15-30 mph. Peak gust will range from 40-60 mph near area mountains and passes.

Lighter winds are expected to linger through Tuesday before weakening by the middle of the work week.

Although wind will remain a factor this Memorial Day, conditions will remain dry and comfortable as temperatures remain in the low 90s.

Building high pressure is set to bring calmer and warmer conditions near the end of the week. Temperatures are likely to push into the low triple digits once again by the upcoming weekend!