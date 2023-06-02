Skip to Content
Weather

Warming into the weekend

By
today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:18 AM

Highs today will lag below normal, but we're looking at triple digits for the weekend. An area of low pressure just to our East is encouraging some breezy conditions today.

The cooler air is thinning out as we head toward tomorrow.

Whatever your outdoor plans, expect midday temps to be fairly warm, and try to avoid the heat of the day by doing your outdoor work early in the day.

We peak near 100 for the weekend, but breezy conditions will drop temps back into the lower 90s by early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content