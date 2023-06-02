Warming into the weekend

Highs today will lag below normal, but we're looking at triple digits for the weekend. An area of low pressure just to our East is encouraging some breezy conditions today.

The cooler air is thinning out as we head toward tomorrow.

Whatever your outdoor plans, expect midday temps to be fairly warm, and try to avoid the heat of the day by doing your outdoor work early in the day.

We peak near 100 for the weekend, but breezy conditions will drop temps back into the lower 90s by early next week.