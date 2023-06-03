Seasonable weekend, cooler and windier days ahead

Warm, seasonable conditions are expected for Saturday and Sunday. A small, impactful closed low pressure system arrives by the weekend's end and the work week's start. Winds will increase with an onshore flow by Monday night in response to this atmospheric change.

While winds may be a nuisance for day-to-day activities in the valley and a hazard on the roads, the expected onshore flow will aid in cooling temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s for daytime high temperatures by the middle of next week. Beyond that, Climate Prediction Center outlooks anticipate a regional cooling trend. Below normal temperatures are expected looking 6-10 days out from Saturday.

Increasing winds will help with overnight cooling as well. Expect low to mid 60s for much of next week.