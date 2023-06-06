Breezy and cool evening ahead

Winds are expected to remain through tonight but will be weaker than yesterday's winds. Winds will be especially breezy in wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio pass and along the I-10 corridor with gusts that could reach over 30 mph.

Winds will continue to weaken overnight into Wednesday as cooler and drier air remains.

Temperatures will stay 5-10° below average for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will rise slightly near the end of the work week due to a weak ridge of high pressure but will drop once again just in time for the weekend. It's looking like a cool and comfortable start to June!