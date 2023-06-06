Breezy with cooler temps

An area of low pressure lingers to our North, keeping it breezy and cooler than normal for the rest of the week.

The gusty winds of yesterday have slowed, but there are still pockets of gusty conditions that will last into this evening. A Wind Advisory was in place until 6 this morning for a small area of Imperial County.

The cooler conditions will be part of the forecast through the week and well into next week, keeping us 5 to 10 degrees below normal (101) for the next several days.

It's rare to see this many days with highs in the 80s this far into June, so enjoy!