Continued breezy and cooler than normal

Last June, we clocked only 2 days of double digits highs, 28 out of the 30 days were in triple digits! This month, we've only seen 2 days in the 100s. Yesterday we hit 88, and today we're likely to remain in the 80s as well.

The reason being a couple of areas of low pressure that have marked the start of June with a deep marine layer, and even some showers and thunderstorms around the region. The area of low pressure lingers today, keeping us breezy and well below average temperature-wise.

There is a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains of San Bernardino county as we move through today. There were even some light sprinkles this morning over parts of the desert!

The low has certainly kept a cooler air mass in place, and that remains true into the weekend.

Typically we are in the lower 100s this time of year, but highs will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s well into next week!