Warmer conditions are moving in after hitting a high of only 86 yesterday.
Highs today will climb into the lower 90s.
As we move closer to the weekend, highs will approach triple digits and stay in that range into early next week.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.