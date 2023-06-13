As we move closer to the weekend, highs will approach triple digits and stay in that range into early next week.

Highs today will climb into the lower 90s.

Warmer conditions are moving in after hitting a high of only 86 yesterday.

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here .

