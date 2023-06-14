Mid-June warm up continues, more wind ahead

The valley's mid-June warming trend continues today as temperatures rise into the mid-90s, with a high of 96°. Though temperatures are on the rise, they will stay under the seasonal average of 103° until this weekend.

Multiple waves of low pressure are bringing changes to the region. Today's wave is set to increase the chances for isolated thunderstorms over San Bernardino County mountains and the High Desert by this afternoon

The second dose of low pressure, arriving Thursday, will bring a stronger chance for isolated thunderstorms for Friday. Though storms are less-likely to hit the valley floor, the low pressure waves will aid in wind-development every evening. Winds will begin to taper off in the morning before picking back up again in the afternoon through the rest of the work week.

While some changes are ahead, temperatures will continue their steady rise in the low 100s this weekend. The seasonable warm-up will be short-lived, however, as another low pressure system arriving Sunday will push temperatures back into the 90s next week.