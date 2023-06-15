Warming with a little humidity

An area of low pressure in the Great Basin will bring breezy and more humid conditions today into tomorrow, with a chance of thunderstorms in the high desert between Twentynine Palms and Las Vegas.

The chance of storms will be highest late this evening and into the overnight hours.

Friday into the weekend, a ridge of high pressure over Mexico brings hotter weather to much of the Desert Southwest, with highs climbing into triple digits for the Coachella Valley.

We expect upper 90s the today and tomorrow, with highs into the triple digits by Saturday.