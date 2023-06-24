Consistent triple-digit heat ahead

Temperatures have been fairly mild for the month of June but that changes this weekend. A trough of high pressure building in the southeast will boost temperatures into the low 100s this weekend.

Conditions will get progressively warmer into next week. Temperatures could even rise near 110° by next Friday which will be a slightly above the seasonal average of 107°!

Luckily, breezy winds will remain for the evening hours which could make conditions feel more comfortable if you're heading outdoors.

While valley residents are no strangers to the heat, it's a great time to brush up on heat safety tips as we move into the warmer summer months!