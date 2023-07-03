Staying warm and windy for the Fourth of July

Temperatures are set to stay above-average for the Fourth of July, with an expected high of 112°. If you're headed outdoors to enjoy the holiday, continue the following heat safety precautions:

Reduce time in the sun

Stay in air conditioning

Take frequent shade breaks

Stay hydrated

Check on elderly, children, and pets

Onshore winds will strengthen again by tomorrow evening. These stronger winds will factor into tomorrow's elevated fire risk and could reduce air quality. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track these conditions in the coming days.

This stronger wind pattern will also usher in cooler air and lead to the return of more seasonable temperatures.