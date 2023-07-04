Breezy and not quite as hot

The heatwave is waning as temps slowly come back down toward seasonal norms (108). An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for areas surrounding the Valley.

There is also an Air Quality Advisory for smoke and particulates following fireworks displays tonight. This advisory lasts through tomorrow.

This evening there will be number of fireworks displays throughout the Valley. Temperature will still be quite warm, so plan accordingly as you head out to enjoy the Independence Day festivities.

By tomorrow, we'll see highs near normal and through the weekend temps will hover near 110.