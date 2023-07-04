Skip to Content
Weather

Breezy and not quite as hot

By
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:25 AM

The heatwave is waning as temps slowly come back down toward seasonal norms (108). An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for areas surrounding the Valley.

There is also an Air Quality Advisory for smoke and particulates following fireworks displays tonight. This advisory lasts through tomorrow.

This evening there will be number of fireworks displays throughout the Valley. Temperature will still be quite warm, so plan accordingly as you head out to enjoy the Independence Day festivities.

By tomorrow, we'll see highs near normal and through the weekend temps will hover near 110.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content