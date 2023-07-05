Skip to Content
Typical summer heat into the weekend

today at 6:37 AM
High remain close to seasonal norms today and into the weekend, which puts us just below the 110 mark.

Fireworks displays across the Southland last night delighted crowds, but contributed to very poor air quality this morning in areas of Southern California, including Eastern Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. Air quality in the Coachella Valley remains in the "GOOD" or "MODERATE" range this morning.

A Particulate Advisory issued by the SCAQMD remains in effect through this afternoon due to the linger impacts of the fireworks.

Excessive heat is still an issue in Arizona and other areas East of the Valley, but here we expect temps to be near normal (108) through the weekend.

The one-teens return early next week, and may linger a while.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm.

