Highs remain near normal (108), but we still need to take the heat seriously.

Excessive heat remains a threat to much of the Desert Southwest, with temps pushing well above normal for many areas immediately East of the Coachella Valley.

After a day of very poor air quality, the AQI has improved across most of SoCal, and remains in the "MODERATE" range in the Valley this morning.

We hover near seasonal norms through the weekend, but next week brings a return to one-teens.