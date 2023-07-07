Heatwave coming

Skip to Content
today at 7:26 AM
Published 6:47 AM

High pressure across the Desert Southwest continues to elevate temperatures, although we will be at or slightly below seasonal averages today. That changes into the weekend, with warming coming to all of SoCal.

Under that ridge of high pressure, we continue to see accumulation of ozone and other pollutants, so air quality this morning remains in the "MODERATE" range.

As mentioned, we expect highs near seasonal norms today:

By Sunday highs begin to rise, and we're look at the mid one-teens by the middle of next week! Stay hydrated, and limit your time in the heat.

